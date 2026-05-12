Win Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,055 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 304,672 shares of company stock valued at $70,135,070 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $458.79 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.98 and a 52 week high of $469.22. The business's 50 day moving average price is $253.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $748.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $388.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Further Reading

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