WNY Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,196 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in ExxonMobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,224,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. BankChampaign National Association bought a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ExxonMobil by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, FinArc Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExxonMobil in the first quarter worth $801,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ExxonMobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $155.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average of $148.60. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.53 and a 52 week high of $176.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.56 by ($0.04). ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $114.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $109.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

Key Stories Impacting ExxonMobil

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Positive Sentiment: ExxonMobil reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.52 per share and net income of $14.53 billion , its strongest quarterly profit in four years. Earnings more than doubled from $1.64 per share a year earlier, supported by higher crude prices and improved refining margins amid Middle East tensions. ExxonMobil quarterly profit hits four-year high but misses analyst estimates

ExxonMobil reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of and net income of , its strongest quarterly profit in four years. Earnings more than doubled from $1.64 per share a year earlier, supported by higher crude prices and improved refining margins amid Middle East tensions. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reached approximately $114.5 billion , exceeding analysts’ expectations, while operating cash flow was reported at $23.6 billion and free cash flow at $17.2 billion. ExxonMobil also returned about $9.4 billion to shareholders, supporting the investment case for dividends and buybacks. ExxonMobil Announces Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue reached approximately , exceeding analysts’ expectations, while operating cash flow was reported at $23.6 billion and free cash flow at $17.2 billion. ExxonMobil also returned about $9.4 billion to shareholders, supporting the investment case for dividends and buybacks. Positive Sentiment: Record Permian Basin production and progress in Guyana provide longer-term growth support. ExxonMobil said its Guyana-led venture has recovered its initial development costs, allowing future oil revenues to generate greater profits and cash flow. Guyana set for bigger oil profits as ExxonMobil recoups initial costs

Record Permian Basin production and progress in Guyana provide longer-term growth support. ExxonMobil said its Guyana-led venture has recovered its initial development costs, allowing future oil revenues to generate greater profits and cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: ExxonMobil continues to view the Middle East as a long-term growth opportunity, despite the Iran conflict temporarily taking roughly 500,000 barrels per day of production offline. Higher prices have partly offset the volume disruption, but the conflict increases operating and geopolitical risk. Exxon Is Bullish on Mideast Despite Half-Million-Barrel War Hit

ExxonMobil continues to view the Middle East as a long-term growth opportunity, despite the Iran conflict temporarily taking roughly 500,000 barrels per day of production offline. Higher prices have partly offset the volume disruption, but the conflict increases operating and geopolitical risk. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $3.52 missed the $3.56 consensus estimate, while other reports cited a wider miss against a $3.68 forecast. Scheduled refinery maintenance and repairs limited fuel-making profits, making Exxon’s results less impressive than Chevron’s earnings beat. ExxonMobil Q2 2026 earnings miss on refinery maintenance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of ExxonMobil from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ExxonMobil from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ExxonMobil from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded ExxonMobil from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.45.

Read Our Latest Report on ExxonMobil

About ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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