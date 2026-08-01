WNY Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in AT&T Inc. $T

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,838 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,865,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 13th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered AT&T from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $23.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.89 and a 12 month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.75%.

Trending Headlines about AT&T

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: AT&T completed its EchoStar spectrum transaction, bringing 3.45 GHz spectrum into nationwide service. The additional mid-band capacity could improve 5G speed and network performance, although the acquired 600 MHz spectrum is not yet ready for deployment. The deal represents a major investment—reported at approximately $23 billion—but could support long-term wireless competitiveness. AT&T closes EchoStar spectrum deal

AT&T completed its EchoStar spectrum transaction, bringing 3.45 GHz spectrum into nationwide service. The additional mid-band capacity could improve 5G speed and network performance, although the acquired 600 MHz spectrum is not yet ready for deployment. The deal represents a major investment—reported at approximately $23 billion—but could support long-term wireless competitiveness. Positive Sentiment: AT&T signed a master services agreement with AZIO AI to provide fiber connectivity for AZIO’s planned 500-megawatt Texas AI data-center campus. The agreement supports AT&T’s growth in enterprise connectivity and AI-related infrastructure, though financial terms were not disclosed. AZIO AI executes fiber agreement with AT&T

AT&T signed a master services agreement with AZIO AI to provide fiber connectivity for AZIO’s planned 500-megawatt Texas AI data-center campus. The agreement supports AT&T’s growth in enterprise connectivity and AI-related infrastructure, though financial terms were not disclosed. Positive Sentiment: AT&T is expanding its use of D-Wave’s quantum-computing technology, highlighting potential longer-term benefits from network optimization and emerging technology partnerships. The financial impact remains limited and uncertain in the near term. AT&T expands use of D-Wave technology

AT&T is expanding its use of D-Wave’s quantum-computing technology, highlighting potential longer-term benefits from network optimization and emerging technology partnerships. The financial impact remains limited and uncertain in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T is raising prices for additional legacy wireless plans beginning in August. Higher average revenue per customer could help offset costs, but price increases may increase churn or accelerate migration to newer plans. AT&T raises prices for legacy plans

AT&T is raising prices for additional legacy wireless plans beginning in August. Higher average revenue per customer could help offset costs, but price increases may increase churn or accelerate migration to newer plans. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group Bank slightly lowered its FY2027 EPS forecast for AT&T to $2.55 from $2.56. The reduction is small, and the estimate remains above the broader full-year consensus of $2.34, but it represents a modest earnings-growth caution. Erste Group Bank view of AT&T earnings

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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