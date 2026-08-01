WNY Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,945 PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 138,483,870 shares of the company's stock worth $19,875,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,499,819 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,356,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,970 shares in the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 14,857.8% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 49,252,907 shares of the company's stock worth $7,068,777,000 after buying an additional 48,923,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,617,937 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,814,835,000 after buying an additional 360,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,090,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,031,646,000 after buying an additional 295,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $404,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,441,080.50. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

PepsiCo News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo’s price reductions appear to be encouraging consumers to buy more products, potentially supporting volume growth in the second half of 2026. This could help stabilize demand, particularly in North America, where consumers have pushed back against higher prices. PepsiCo Has Gone Practically Nowhere for a Year

PepsiCo’s price reductions appear to be encouraging consumers to buy more products, potentially supporting volume growth in the second half of 2026. This could help stabilize demand, particularly in North America, where consumers have pushed back against higher prices. Positive Sentiment: A reported $22 million ratio call diagonal spread indicates at least one large options trader is positioned for upside ahead of PepsiCo’s third-quarter earnings, potentially improving short-term sentiment. PepsiCo Options Trade

A reported $22 million ratio call diagonal spread indicates at least one large options trader is positioned for upside ahead of PepsiCo’s third-quarter earnings, potentially improving short-term sentiment. Positive Sentiment: PepsiCo purchased the low-carbon attributes of green ammonia produced by Envision, supporting its sustainability goals and potentially reducing the emissions profile of fertilizer and manufacturing inputs. The financial impact was not disclosed. PepsiCo Buys Green Ammonia Attributes

PepsiCo purchased the low-carbon attributes of green ammonia produced by Envision, supporting its sustainability goals and potentially reducing the emissions profile of fertilizer and manufacturing inputs. The financial impact was not disclosed. Neutral Sentiment: The board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share, reinforcing PepsiCo’s income-investment appeal. However, the roughly 4% yield and approximately 78% payout ratio also highlight limited room for error if earnings weaken. PepsiCo Dividend and Brand Strategy

The board approved a quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share, reinforcing PepsiCo’s income-investment appeal. However, the roughly 4% yield and approximately 78% payout ratio also highlight limited room for error if earnings weaken. Neutral Sentiment: New initiatives focused on women’s health, localized flavors and brand marketing may support long-term innovation, but these reports provide no immediate earnings or guidance changes. PepsiCo also discontinued a product, reflecting portfolio management with limited near-term stock implications. PepsiCo Women’s Health Strategy

New initiatives focused on women’s health, localized flavors and brand marketing may support long-term innovation, but these reports provide no immediate earnings or guidance changes. PepsiCo also discontinued a product, reflecting portfolio management with limited near-term stock implications. Negative Sentiment: Price cuts may boost volume but could pressure revenue growth and profitability. Analysts are also lowering consumer-staples estimates as shoppers resist price increases, raising concerns about PepsiCo’s margins and North American snack demand. Consumer Staples Estimate Outlook

Price cuts may boost volume but could pressure revenue growth and profitability. Analysts are also lowering consumer-staples estimates as shoppers resist price increases, raising concerns about PepsiCo’s margins and North American snack demand. Negative Sentiment: PepsiCo EVP David Flavell sold 2,900 shares worth about $405,000. The sale was relatively small compared with his remaining holdings, but insider selling can add modestly to investor caution. SEC Insider Transaction Filing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler set a $176.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Evercore set a $150.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $157.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.00.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 54.63%. The company had revenue of $24.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-8.710 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. PepsiCo's payout ratio is 77.59%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

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