World Investment Advisors Increases Stock Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 236.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors' holdings in Sandisk were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandisk by 12.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Sandisk by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandisk by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sandisk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sandisk by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $92,531,364.66. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SNDK traded down $165.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,578.50. 8,174,397 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,509,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $2,354.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,666.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $958.11.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Arete Research raised shares of Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group set a $1,700.00 target price on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,684.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNDK

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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