Xcel Energy Inc. $XEL Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL - Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,163,008 shares of the company's stock after selling 139,206 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.19% of Xcel Energy worth $92,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 2,324,667 shares of the company's stock worth $171,700,000 after acquiring an additional 356,208 shares during the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,477,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,496,124 shares of the company's stock worth $1,214,035,000 after purchasing an additional 126,498 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,579,918 shares of the company's stock worth $264,413,000 after purchasing an additional 415,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,936,695 shares of the company's stock worth $143,044,000 after purchasing an additional 255,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $92.76.

Read Our Latest Report on XEL

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.0%

XEL stock opened at $78.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.44. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $84.23.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 15.28%.The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Xcel Energy's payout ratio is presently 64.93%.

Trending Headlines about Xcel Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Xcel Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings exceeded expectations. Xcel reported second-quarter GAAP and ongoing earnings of $0.93 per share, up from $0.75 a year earlier and above the $0.79 analyst consensus. Results benefited from increased recovery of infrastructure investments and lower power costs. Xcel Energy Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Report

Xcel reported second-quarter GAAP and ongoing earnings of $0.93 per share, up from $0.75 a year earlier and above the $0.79 analyst consensus. Results benefited from increased recovery of infrastructure investments and lower power costs. Positive Sentiment: Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance and outlined strong longer-term growth. Xcel maintained its ongoing EPS forecast of $4.04 to $4.16 for 2026 and projected average EPS growth of more than 9% through 2030, supported by utility infrastructure investment and regulatory recovery. Xcel outlines 9 percent average EPS growth through 2030

Xcel maintained its ongoing EPS forecast of $4.04 to $4.16 for 2026 and projected average EPS growth of more than 9% through 2030, supported by utility infrastructure investment and regulatory recovery. Positive Sentiment: Income investors continue to receive a meaningful yield. Xcel declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5925 per share, equivalent to an annualized yield of approximately 3.0%, with payment scheduled for October 20 to eligible shareholders. Xcel Energy dividend announcement

Xcel declared a quarterly dividend of $0.5925 per share, equivalent to an annualized yield of approximately 3.0%, with payment scheduled for October 20 to eligible shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary focused on Xcel’s utility outlook and valuation. Recent analyst coverage compared Xcel with WEC Energy Group, offering investors updated perspectives on regulated utility growth, capital spending and expected returns. Analysts offer insights on utilities companies

Recent analyst coverage compared Xcel with WEC Energy Group, offering investors updated perspectives on regulated utility growth, capital spending and expected returns. Negative Sentiment: Revenue missed expectations. Second-quarter revenue was $3.12 billion, below the $3.55 billion consensus and down 5.1% year over year. The earnings beat was therefore driven primarily by cost and recovery factors rather than stronger top-line growth. Xcel Q2 earnings beat estimates

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy NASDAQ: XEL is a Minneapolis-based, publicly traded utility holding company that develops, owns and operates regulated electricity and natural gas delivery systems. The company's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, the delivery of natural gas to customers, and related customer service operations. Xcel provides a mix of utility services to residential, commercial and industrial customers and participates in wholesale energy markets where appropriate.

Its generation portfolio combines nuclear, natural gas, coal and a growing share of renewable resources such as wind and solar.

Further Reading

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