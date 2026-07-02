XXEC Inc. Purchases 100,425 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

XXEC Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 475.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,565 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 100,425 shares during the period. Visa comprises 7.2% of XXEC Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. XXEC Inc.'s holdings in Visa were worth $36,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in Visa by 867.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,880,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364,762 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 29,706.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,332,947 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,216,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308,345 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 12,497.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,378,039 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,282,472,000 after buying an additional 2,116,463 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler upgraded Visa to strong-buy , reinforcing optimism around the company’s earnings power, cross-border payments outlook, and resilient consumer spending trends.

Piper Sandler upgraded Visa to , reinforcing optimism around the company’s earnings power, cross-border payments outlook, and resilient consumer spending trends. Positive Sentiment: Visa is being viewed as a key beneficiary of the new Open USD stablecoin initiative, a consortium-backed digital dollar project involving major players such as Stripe, BlackRock, Google, and Coinbase. Investors appear to see this as evidence Visa could remain central to next-generation money movement and settlement infrastructure.

Visa is being viewed as a key beneficiary of the new stablecoin initiative, a consortium-backed digital dollar project involving major players such as Stripe, BlackRock, Google, and Coinbase. Investors appear to see this as evidence Visa could remain central to next-generation money movement and settlement infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary also highlighted Visa’s continued strength in travel, cross-border partnerships, and online spending trends, with Visa saying consumers are still prioritizing discretionary purchases through deal hunting rather than cutting back sharply.

Market commentary also highlighted Visa’s continued strength in travel, cross-border partnerships, and online spending trends, with Visa saying consumers are still prioritizing discretionary purchases through deal hunting rather than cutting back sharply. Neutral Sentiment: Visa’s expanded smartphone-based payment tools for small businesses support its longer-term growth story, but the near-term financial impact looks incremental.

Visa’s expanded smartphone-based payment tools for small businesses support its longer-term growth story, but the near-term financial impact looks incremental. Negative Sentiment: CEO Ryan McInerney sold 20,970 shares in a pre-arranged 10b5-1 transaction, which may create some caution even though the sale was part of a planned trading program.

Visa Trading Up 2.4%

V stock opened at $351.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $359.66. The company has a market cap of $630.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $325.14 and a 200-day moving average of $324.55.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $397.96.

View Our Latest Report on V

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 63,064 shares of company stock worth $21,289,800 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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