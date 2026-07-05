Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 85,841 Realty Income Corporation $O

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,841 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $5,252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EFG International AG acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 68.7% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 528 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $70.75 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.77.

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Realty Income Trading Down 0.1%

O opened at $63.77 on Friday. Realty Income Corporation has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $67.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Realty Income's dividend payout ratio is currently 266.39%.

Realty Income News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

Positive Sentiment: Realty Income announced its 135th dividend increase, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable monthly income stock and underscoring continued dividend growth. Article Title

Realty Income announced its 135th dividend increase, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable monthly income stock and underscoring continued dividend growth. Positive Sentiment: Several new articles pitched Realty Income as a top REIT for passive income, which can attract income-oriented investors seeking stable monthly cash flow. Article Title

Several new articles pitched Realty Income as a top REIT for passive income, which can attract income-oriented investors seeking stable monthly cash flow. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also highlighted Realty Income’s ongoing appeal to retirees and long-term passive-income investors, keeping the stock in focus as a defensive dividend name. Article Title

Coverage also highlighted Realty Income’s ongoing appeal to retirees and long-term passive-income investors, keeping the stock in focus as a defensive dividend name. Neutral Sentiment: The company announced that it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 5, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch. Article Title

The company announced that it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 5, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch. Neutral Sentiment: A brokerages note said Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold,” suggesting Wall Street remains constructive but not especially aggressive on the shares. Article Title

A brokerages note said Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold,” suggesting Wall Street remains constructive but not especially aggressive on the shares. Neutral Sentiment: One article discussed Realty Income’s data center partnership strategy, which could expand growth over time but remains a longer-term thesis rather than an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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