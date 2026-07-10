Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 32,694 shares of the textile maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,792,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.06% of Columbia Sportswear at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,956 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 28,269 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 114,611 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 125.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 115,294 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 64,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 11.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In other news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,329 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $81,387.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,260 shares in the company, valued at $505,842.40. The trade was a 13.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 4,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $281,992.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 132,376 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,994,949.20. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 9,559 shares of company stock worth $639,923 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on COLM. UBS Group reissued a "sell" rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered Columbia Sportswear from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.67.

View Our Latest Report on Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of COLM opened at $63.61 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $69.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm's fifty day moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.64.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $779.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $758.26 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.550-4.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at -0.460--0.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Columbia Sportswear's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.22%.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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