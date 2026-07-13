Y.D. More Investments Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Y.D. More Investments Ltd cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,417 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 3,291 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd's holdings in Tesla were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after buying an additional 375,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,128,100,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3,205.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $9,650,811,000 after buying an additional 20,810,386 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $538.00 to $522.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $406.87.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $407.76 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is $410.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 374.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.82 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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