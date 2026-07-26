Y.D. More Investments Ltd Has $32.12 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,308 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Y.D. More Investments Ltd's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its position in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after acquiring an additional 98,090,585 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its position in Amazon.com by 20,598.0% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,308,193,000 after acquiring an additional 87,557,736 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 879.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after acquiring an additional 25,017,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total value of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,480.60. This trade represents a 52.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 140,425 shares of company stock valued at $37,715,464 in the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $232.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $248.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities raised shares of Amazon.com to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Amazon.com

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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