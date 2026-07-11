Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,217 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 33,606 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Yum! Brands worth $103,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,316 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $22,422,000 after buying an additional 83,916 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,824 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 130,205 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 59.1% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Christopher Lee Turner sold 250 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $40,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,032 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,272,013.44. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Aaron Powell sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.42, for a total transaction of $962,680.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,925,521.26. This trade represents a 33.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 12,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,721 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Yum! Brands from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,847,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,954. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.33 and a twelve month high of $170.14. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.56. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $154.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.84.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 20.48%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Yum! Brands's payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc NYSE: YUM is a global quick-service restaurant company that develops, operates and franchises a portfolio of well-known restaurant brands. The company's principal brands are KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell, each focused on distinct product categories—KFC on fried chicken and related menu items, Pizza Hut on pizza and complementary offerings, and Taco Bell on Mexican-inspired quick-service food. Yum! is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky and was formed as Tricon Global Restaurants in 1997 when PepsiCo spun off its restaurant businesses, later adopting the Yum! Brands name.

The company's operating model centers on brand development, system growth and franchising; a large portion of its restaurants are operated by independent franchisees, and Yum! generates revenue through franchise royalties and fees in addition to sales from company-operated locations.

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