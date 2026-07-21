First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Projected to Release Earnings on Tuesday

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.4233 per share and revenue of $137.4790 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 2:00 PM ET.

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First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 21.19%.The company had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Commonwealth Financial Trading Down 1.0%

FCF opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. First Commonwealth Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Read Our Latest Report on First Commonwealth Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 12,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $238,148.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 50,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,410.48. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Mccuen sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,545.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,056,477.38. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 49,430 shares of company stock worth $914,266 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of First Commonwealth Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,685,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,740 shares of the bank's stock worth $18,614,000 after purchasing an additional 578,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,854,021 shares of the bank's stock worth $81,839,000 after purchasing an additional 216,099 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,516,155 shares of the bank's stock worth $42,422,000 after purchasing an additional 162,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1,092.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 132,520 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 121,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company's stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, is a bank holding company whose primary subsidiary is First Commonwealth Bank. Established in 1889 as Indiana National Bank, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to build a diversified platform of commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

First Commonwealth offers a comprehensive suite of financial products, including deposit accounts, personal and business lending solutions, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury management, and trust and investment services.

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