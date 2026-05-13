FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCFS. Weiss Ratings lowered FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

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FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $230.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $119.21 and a 12 month high of $235.97.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. FirstCash had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.15%.FirstCash's quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. FirstCash's payout ratio is 21.05%.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other news, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 150,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,533,920.38. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $740,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,554,358.72. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $3,440,840. Insiders own 2.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 490.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company's stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

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