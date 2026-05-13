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FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
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Key Points

  • FirstCash Holdings has a consensus analyst rating of “Buy” from six brokerages, with an average 1-year price target of $198.00. Recent updates included price target increases from TD Cowen and Canaccord Genuity, alongside a few mixed rating changes.
  • The company reported strong quarterly results, posting EPS of $2.69 versus the expected $2.30 and revenue of $1.05 billion versus the $1.0 billion estimate. Revenue rose 25.7% year over year, and management said full-year EPS is expected to reach 11.3.
  • FirstCash also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, payable on May 29, representing an annualized yield of about 0.7%. Insider selling was noted in recent months, while institutional investors continue to own the majority of shares.
  • Five stocks we like better than FirstCash.

Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCFS. Weiss Ratings lowered FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on FirstCash

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS stock opened at $230.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $119.21 and a 12 month high of $235.97.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. FirstCash had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.15%.FirstCash's quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. FirstCash's payout ratio is 21.05%.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In other news, COO Thomas Brent Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 150,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,533,920.38. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total value of $740,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,554,358.72. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $3,440,840. Insiders own 2.86% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in FirstCash by 490.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company's stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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