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Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO Sells $543,787.41 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
May 12, 2026
Flex logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Flex CAO Daniel Wendler sold 3,819 shares at an average price of $142.39, generating about $543,787.41. The company said the sale was to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards.
  • Flex posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.93 versus the $0.87 consensus and revenue of $7.48 billion versus $6.96 billion expected. Revenue rose 17.2% year over year.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish on the stock, with several firms sharply raising price targets, including Barclays to $174 and KeyCorp to $180. Overall, the stock carries a “Moderate Buy” rating with an average target price of $112.80.
  • Five stocks we like better than Flex.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) CAO Daniel Wendler sold 3,819 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $543,787.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 33,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,343.24. This trade represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Flex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,013,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,686,091. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $145.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Flex had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Flex's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Flex has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.510 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.860-0.920 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

More Flex News

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Flex CEO is publicly leaning into AI as a major growth driver, signaling that the company sees meaningful demand ahead from AI infrastructure and related hardware spending. Flex CEO bets big on AI
  • Positive Sentiment: Reports that Flex may spin off its AI data center business suggest management could unlock value by separating a fast-growing segment from the rest of the company. Flex stock is surging. A planned AI data center spinoff could take it even higher.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data from mid-May appears unreliable or incomplete, so it does not provide a clear new signal for the stock.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary from other AI leaders and investors reinforces the strength of the AI theme, but it is indirect and not specific to Flex’s fundamentals. AMD CEO Lisa Su Says CPUs Will Match GPUs 1-to-1 in AI's Next Phase

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FLEX. Barclays raised their target price on Flex from $72.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Flex from $75.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Flex

Institutional Trading of Flex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Flex by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Flex by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company's stock.

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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