Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells $16,242,993.30 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 114,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $16,242,993.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 689,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,096,062.14. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Get Flex alerts: Sign Up

Flex Price Performance

Flex stock traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.69. 8,013,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,686,091. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.72. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $145.40.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.96 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.510 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.860-0.920 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Flex by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Flex by 238.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 504 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 price target on shares of Flex and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Flex from $84.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Read Our Latest Report on FLEX

Flex News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Flex CEO is publicly leaning into AI as a major growth driver, signaling that the company sees meaningful demand ahead from AI infrastructure and related hardware spending. Flex CEO bets big on AI

Flex CEO is publicly leaning into AI as a major growth driver, signaling that the company sees meaningful demand ahead from AI infrastructure and related hardware spending. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Flex may spin off its AI data center business suggest management could unlock value by separating a fast-growing segment from the rest of the company. Flex stock is surging. A planned AI data center spinoff could take it even higher.

Reports that Flex may spin off its AI data center business suggest management could unlock value by separating a fast-growing segment from the rest of the company. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data from mid-May appears unreliable or incomplete, so it does not provide a clear new signal for the stock.

Short-interest data from mid-May appears unreliable or incomplete, so it does not provide a clear new signal for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Broader commentary from other AI leaders and investors reinforces the strength of the AI theme, but it is indirect and not specific to Flex’s fundamentals. AMD CEO Lisa Su Says CPUs Will Match GPUs 1-to-1 in AI's Next Phase

About Flex

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Flex, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Flex wasn't on the list.

While Flex currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here