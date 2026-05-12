Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently sold shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Flex stock on April 27th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Revvity NYSE: RVTY on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Flex NASDAQ: FLEX on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of LPL Financial NASDAQ: LPLA on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of FirstService NASDAQ: FSV on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SS&C Technologies NASDAQ: SSNC on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Wayfair NYSE: W on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of STERIS NYSE: STE on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of DoorDash NASDAQ: DASH on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Sensata Technologies NYSE: ST on 5/1/2026.

on 5/1/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Veralto NYSE: VLTO on 5/1/2026.

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Flex Trading Up 2.0%

FLEX opened at $145.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $145.40. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.17.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.96 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Flex has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.210-4.510 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.860-0.920 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLEX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flex by 196.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,746,330 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,341,053,000 after buying an additional 25,662,586 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,756,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Flex by 38.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,259,554 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $611,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,669 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 694,916.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,641,062 shares of the technology company's stock worth $159,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Flex by 141.8% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,693,141 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $223,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,780 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Flex from $72.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $80.00 price target on Flex and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flex presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flex

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 15,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $2,072,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 45,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,275,147.64. This trade represents a 24.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,030,225.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 233,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,754,151.32. This represents a 6.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Flex Company Profile

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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