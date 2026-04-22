Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.6643.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.80 to $12.80 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 11th.

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Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $12.80 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.70.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 140,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,072,132. This trade represents a 3.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 41.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,760 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,385 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $172,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 26.3% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 267,895 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,823,614 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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