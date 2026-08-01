Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Rating Lowered to "Hold" at Wall Street Zen

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

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Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.68.

Get Our Latest Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of F opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $17.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.24 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $304,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,760 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,385 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 267,895 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,823,614 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $19,786,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Key Ford Motor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Profit beat supports the stock: Ford reported quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, exceeding the $0.33 analyst consensus, while revenue of $48.30 billion also topped expectations. The earnings beat outweighed the year-over-year revenue decline and has been a key reason for the stock’s recent increase. Why Ford Stock Is Up Today

Ford reported quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share, exceeding the $0.33 analyst consensus, while revenue of $48.30 billion also topped expectations. The earnings beat outweighed the year-over-year revenue decline and has been a key reason for the stock’s recent increase. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment is improving modestly: DZ Bank upgraded Ford from “sell” to “hold” and set a $16 price target, implying approximately 9% potential upside from the recently cited share price. JPMorgan, TD Cowen and Piper Sandler also reportedly forecast further appreciation. Ford Analyst Upgrade

DZ Bank upgraded Ford from “sell” to “hold” and set a $16 price target, implying approximately 9% potential upside from the recently cited share price. JPMorgan, TD Cowen and Piper Sandler also reportedly forecast further appreciation. Positive Sentiment: Defense business offers diversification: Ford secured its largest U.S. Army truck contract since the Cold War, involving F-Series-based tactical truck prototypes. The program could provide an additional revenue opportunity beyond conventional vehicle sales. Ford Lands Army Truck Contract

Ford secured its largest U.S. Army truck contract since the Cold War, involving F-Series-based tactical truck prototypes. The program could provide an additional revenue opportunity beyond conventional vehicle sales. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains cautious: Ford has an average “hold” recommendation, while BNP Paribas Exane raised its target from $14 to $14.50 but maintained a neutral rating. BNP Paribas Exane Ford Target

Ford has an average “hold” recommendation, while BNP Paribas Exane raised its target from $14 to $14.50 but maintained a neutral rating. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually large options activity may increase trading volatility, but the available report does not establish whether investors were betting bullishly or bearishly. Ford Options Trading

Unusually large options activity may increase trading volatility, but the available report does not establish whether investors were betting bullishly or bearishly. Negative Sentiment: EV momentum appears to be weakening: Ford and General Motors are reportedly discussing electric vehicles less frequently with investors after previously committing billions of dollars to EV initiatives. This may reinforce concerns about strategy, demand and the returns on Ford’s EV investments. GM and Ford EV Strategy

Ford and General Motors are reportedly discussing electric vehicles less frequently with investors after previously committing billions of dollars to EV initiatives. This may reinforce concerns about strategy, demand and the returns on Ford’s EV investments. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and commentators remain skeptical of Ford’s attempts to diversify beyond automobiles, citing the automaker’s mixed track record with such initiatives. Ford Diversification Concerns

Analysts and commentators remain skeptical of Ford’s attempts to diversify beyond automobiles, citing the automaker’s mixed track record with such initiatives. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jim Farley warned employees that Chinese automakers could enter the U.S. market within five to ten years, highlighting a longer-term competitive threat despite current trade barriers. Ford CEO on Chinese Competition

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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