Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Down 1.1% - What's Next?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.6950. 54,428,133 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 61,132,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

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Trending Headlines about Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ford’s second-quarter results featured adjusted EPS of $0.42, above the $0.33 consensus estimate. The profit beat outweighed a revenue shortfall, helping the stock rally in the prior session. Why Ford Stock Is Up Today

Ford’s second-quarter results featured adjusted EPS of $0.42, above the $0.33 consensus estimate. The profit beat outweighed a revenue shortfall, helping the stock rally in the prior session. Positive Sentiment: DZ Bank upgraded Ford from “sell” to “hold” and established a $16 price target, implying additional upside from recent trading levels. DZ Bank Ford Rating

DZ Bank upgraded Ford from “sell” to “hold” and established a $16 price target, implying additional upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan, TD Cowen and Piper Sandler analysts reportedly see meaningful appreciation potential for Ford shares, adding to the favorable post-earnings sentiment. JPMorgan Ford Forecast

JPMorgan, TD Cowen and Piper Sandler analysts reportedly see meaningful appreciation potential for Ford shares, adding to the favorable post-earnings sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Ford won its largest U.S. military contract since the Cold War to build F-Series-based tactical truck prototypes for the U.S. Army, potentially adding diversification and revenue opportunities beyond consumer vehicles. Ford Army Truck Contract

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.82. The stock's fifty day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. Ford Motor's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Ford Motor's payout ratio is presently -38.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 31,665 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 20,993 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Tema ETFs LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 10.7% in the second quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 61,455 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Finally, William Mack & Associates Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 20.6% in the second quarter. William Mack & Associates Inc. now owns 33,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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