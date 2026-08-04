Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 1.4% - Here's Why

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.98 and last traded at $14.2340. Approximately 51,960,249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 61,021,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

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Key Stories Impacting Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ford Motor from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Ford Motor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Price Performance

The business's 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $48.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.09%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 2,365 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 605.8% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 2,534 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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