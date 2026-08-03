Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 1.7% - Here's Why

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.43. Approximately 42,141,871 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 61,049,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.93%.The company had revenue of $48.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Ford Motor's payout ratio is presently -32.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,760 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 43,385 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 267,895 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,823,614 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Further Reading

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