Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded to Hold at DZ Bank

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) was upgraded by DZ Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the auto manufacturer's stock. DZ Bank's target price indicates a potential upside of 7.21% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on F. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.68.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $14.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.46. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.68 and a 52-week high of $17.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. Ford Motor's revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of F. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 147,760 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 43,385 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 267,895 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 55,741 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,823,614 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $19,786,000 after purchasing an additional 26,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ford’s second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share exceeded the $0.33 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $48.3 billion. Management also raised its 2026 adjusted EBIT outlook to approximately $10.5 billion, citing stronger pricing, product mix and profitability. Ford Stock Rallies After Earnings Beat, Outlook Hike

Ford’s second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share exceeded the $0.33 consensus estimate, while revenue reached $48.3 billion. Management also raised its 2026 adjusted EBIT outlook to approximately $10.5 billion, citing stronger pricing, product mix and profitability. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts remain constructive: JPMorgan raised its target to $17 and assigned an overweight rating, Piper Sandler also set a $17 target with an overweight rating, and Citigroup upgraded Ford to buy with a $20 target. JPMorgan Chase Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ford

Several analysts remain constructive: JPMorgan raised its target to $17 and assigned an overweight rating, Piper Sandler also set a $17 target with an overweight rating, and Citigroup upgraded Ford to buy with a $20 target. Positive Sentiment: Ford secured its largest U.S. military contract since the Cold War to develop F-Series-based tactical truck prototypes, adding potential diversification and commercial visibility. Ford Lands Its Biggest Army Truck Contract Since the Cold War

Ford secured its largest U.S. military contract since the Cold War to develop F-Series-based tactical truck prototypes, adding potential diversification and commercial visibility. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage opinions remain mixed. TD Cowen raised its target to $15 but kept a hold rating, while BNP Paribas Exane raised its target to $14.50 and maintained neutral coverage. The broader analyst consensus is hold. Ford Given Average Recommendation of Hold

Brokerage opinions remain mixed. TD Cowen raised its target to $15 but kept a hold rating, while BNP Paribas Exane raised its target to $14.50 and maintained neutral coverage. The broader analyst consensus is hold. Negative Sentiment: Ford posted a GAAP net loss of roughly $1.3 billion, including a $3.6 billion impairment tied to the BlueOval SK battery venture. Ford Model e remains unprofitable and is expected to lose about $4 billion in 2026, raising concerns about capital allocation and leverage.

Ford posted a GAAP net loss of roughly $1.3 billion, including a $3.6 billion impairment tied to the BlueOval SK battery venture. Ford Model e remains unprofitable and is expected to lose about $4 billion in 2026, raising concerns about capital allocation and leverage. Negative Sentiment: Ford Blue’s EBIT growth came despite an 8% decline in wholesale volume, suggesting the earnings beat relied heavily on premium truck pricing. Ford Pro EBIT fell 26% because of aluminum supply disruptions, while commodity costs are expected to create additional 2026 headwinds. Ford Motor Stock Analysis

Ford Blue’s EBIT growth came despite an 8% decline in wholesale volume, suggesting the earnings beat relied heavily on premium truck pricing. Ford Pro EBIT fell 26% because of aluminum supply disruptions, while commodity costs are expected to create additional 2026 headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Commentary has questioned Ford’s attempts to diversify beyond vehicles, and CEO Jim Farley warned employees that Chinese automakers could potentially enter the U.S. market within five to ten years, highlighting future competitive risk. Ford and GM Attempts to Go Beyond Cars Deserve Skepticism

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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