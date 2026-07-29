Ford Motor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 174,386 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 14% compared to the average daily volume of 152,457 call options.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $17.50 in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ford Motor from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ford Motor

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maripau Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,606 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,999 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,683 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,327 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the first quarter. Southern Financial Group LLC now owns 34,714 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ford reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share , beating the roughly $0.33 Wall Street consensus and rising from $0.37 a year earlier. Adjusted EBIT increased by approximately $400 million to $2.5 billion, supported by stronger pricing, product mix and higher-margin off-road vehicles. Ford Q2 Earnings Beat on Pricing and Mix

Ford reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , beating the roughly $0.33 Wall Street consensus and rising from $0.37 a year earlier. Adjusted EBIT increased by approximately $400 million to $2.5 billion, supported by stronger pricing, product mix and higher-margin off-road vehicles. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 adjusted EBIT forecast to $10 billion-$11 billion and increased its free-cash-flow outlook, citing resilient consumers, pricing discipline and improved performance in trucks, services, electric vehicles and energy. This was the second guidance increase of the year. Ford lifts annual guidance

Management raised its 2026 adjusted EBIT forecast to and increased its free-cash-flow outlook, citing resilient consumers, pricing discipline and improved performance in trucks, services, electric vehicles and energy. This was the second guidance increase of the year. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup upgraded Ford from “neutral” to “buy” and raised its price target to $20 from $19. JPMorgan and Piper Sandler also raised their targets to $17 and retained “overweight” ratings. Jefferies separately upgraded the stock to “buy” with a $17.50 target.

Citigroup upgraded from “neutral” to “buy” and raised its price target to $20 from $19. JPMorgan and Piper Sandler also raised their targets to $17 and retained “overweight” ratings. Jefferies separately upgraded the stock to “buy” with a $17.50 target. Positive Sentiment: Call-option activity was elevated, with traders purchasing 174,386 calls—about 14% above average—signaling increased near-term bullish positioning. Ford also declared its regular $0.15 quarterly dividend , payable September 1 to eligible shareholders.

Call-option activity was elevated, with traders purchasing 174,386 calls—about 14% above average—signaling increased near-term bullish positioning. Ford also declared its regular , payable September 1 to eligible shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen and RBC raised their price targets to $15 but maintained “hold” and “sector perform” ratings, respectively, implying limited upside at recent trading levels.

TD Cowen and RBC raised their price targets to $15 but maintained “hold” and “sector perform” ratings, respectively, implying limited upside at recent trading levels. Negative Sentiment: Ford posted a reported second-quarter net loss of approximately $1.3 billion. Revenue fell 3.8% year over year to $48.3 billion, and some coverage highlighted weaker automotive revenue, underscoring continuing pressure on overall sales.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 81,725,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,113,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.82. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $17.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Ford Motor's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio is -38.71%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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