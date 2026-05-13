FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.4545.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FORM shares. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on FormFactor from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Freedom Capital upgraded FormFactor to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded FormFactor to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler set a $100.00 price objective on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on FormFactor to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

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FormFactor News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting FormFactor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Craig Hallum upgraded FormFactor (FORM) from Hold to Buy and raised its price target to $175, signaling more upside if AI-related semiconductor demand stays strong. FormFactor upgraded by Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded from Hold to Buy and raised its price target to $175, signaling more upside if AI-related semiconductor demand stays strong. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley also lifted its price target on FormFactor to $165, reflecting continued optimism even while keeping a Neutral view. FormFactor price target raised by B. Riley

B. Riley also lifted its price target on to $165, reflecting continued optimism even while keeping a Neutral view. Positive Sentiment: Needham reiterated a Hold rating but said the company’s long-term growth plan and AI tailwinds may still support the stock, suggesting the market is already pricing in strong expectations. Needham keeps Hold on FormFactor

Needham reiterated a Hold rating but said the company’s long-term growth plan and AI tailwinds may still support the stock, suggesting the market is already pricing in strong expectations. Positive Sentiment: Recent media coverage highlighted FormFactor as a momentum name, and the stock has been up sharply over the past week, which can attract additional buying from traders. FormFactor up 7.64% in one week

Recent media coverage highlighted FormFactor as a momentum name, and the stock has been up sharply over the past week, which can attract additional buying from traders. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy call option activity suggests some investors are positioning for further upside in FORM .

Unusually heavy call option activity suggests some investors are positioning for further upside in . Positive Sentiment: Comments from FormFactor’s CEO that semiconductor demand indicators remain healthy are helping reinforce the growth narrative around the stock. FormFactor CEO on semiconductor demand

FormFactor Trading Down 12.8%

NASDAQ FORM opened at $132.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.75 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.47. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $159.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.54 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 8.14%.FormFactor's quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. FormFactor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.650 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FormFactor will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CFO Aric Brendan Mckinnis sold 3,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $313,034.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,278.80. This represents a 23.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian C. White sold 2,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $230,023.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,055,705.56. This trade represents a 17.89% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 35,947 shares of company stock worth $3,774,255 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in FormFactor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,072 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 870.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,873,000 after acquiring an additional 53,310 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 173,979 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,531 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc NASDAQ: FORM is a leading provider of advanced test and measurement solutions for the semiconductor industry. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of high-performance wafer-level and package-level test interfaces used in wafer sort, characterization, reliability and failure analysis applications. By leveraging precision microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and photolithographic processes, FormFactor delivers probe cards, analytical probes and test sockets that enable device makers to validate next-generation integrated circuits across logic, memory, RF, analog and power applications.

FormFactor's product portfolio includes custom probe cards for wafer probers, TEM-based analytical probes for material and device characterization, and socket solutions for burn-in and final test of packaged devices.

Further Reading

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