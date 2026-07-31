Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Susquehanna

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the software maker's stock. Susquehanna's target price points to a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTNT. HSBC lowered Fortinet from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Arete Research set a $104.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $150.91.

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Fortinet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $154.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.01 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.94 and a 200-day moving average of $108.72. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $70.12 and a 52-week high of $170.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 218.88%. Fortinet's quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Fortinet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.410-3.470 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total transaction of $18,749,786.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,163,508.84. The trade was a 60.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,907 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $572,141.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,923,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,213,448.40. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 318,387 shares of company stock worth $43,403,063. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the software maker's stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Fortinet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,110 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the software maker's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Fortinet

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Fortinet reported adjusted EPS of $0.90 versus the $0.75 consensus and revenue of $2.05 billion versus $1.89 billion expected. Revenue increased 26% year over year, while product revenue surged 52% to $773 million and billings rose 33% to $2.37 billion. Fortinet lifts annual revenue forecast on strong cybersecurity demand

Fortinet reported adjusted EPS of $0.90 versus the $0.75 consensus and revenue of $2.05 billion versus $1.89 billion expected. Revenue increased 26% year over year, while product revenue surged 52% to $773 million and billings rose 33% to $2.37 billion. Positive Sentiment: Fortinet raised its outlook: Full-year 2026 revenue guidance is now $8.0 billion-$8.2 billion, above the roughly $7.8 billion analyst consensus, with EPS guidance of $3.41-$3.47 versus $3.08 expected. Third-quarter revenue and EPS guidance also exceed consensus estimates. Fortinet Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance is now $8.0 billion-$8.2 billion, above the roughly $7.8 billion analyst consensus, with EPS guidance of $3.41-$3.47 versus $3.08 expected. Third-quarter revenue and EPS guidance also exceed consensus estimates. Positive Sentiment: Growth initiatives are gaining traction: Management highlighted momentum in SASE Firewall, AI security, AI infrastructure and operational-technology security. Analysts also cited strong execution and pricing tailwinds, supporting expectations for continued margin and revenue growth. FTNT Q2 Earnings Call Highlights SASE Firewall Growth

Management highlighted momentum in SASE Firewall, AI security, AI infrastructure and operational-technology security. Analysts also cited strong execution and pricing tailwinds, supporting expectations for continued margin and revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst targets increased: BTIG raised its target to $203, Rosenblatt to $195, and Citigroup to $185. BTIG and Rosenblatt reiterated Buy ratings, reinforcing the bullish reaction to the earnings report. Fortinet Earns Reiterated Buy

BTIG raised its target to $203, Rosenblatt to $195, and Citigroup to $185. BTIG and Rosenblatt reiterated Buy ratings, reinforcing the bullish reaction to the earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain cautious: Citigroup, BMO Capital Markets and William Blair maintained Neutral or Hold-equivalent ratings despite raising their targets, citing questions about the durability of Fortinet’s elevated growth and pricing benefits.

Citigroup, BMO Capital Markets and William Blair maintained Neutral or Hold-equivalent ratings despite raising their targets, citing questions about the durability of Fortinet’s elevated growth and pricing benefits. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and insider selling are risks: After a roughly 152% five-year advance, FTNT trades at a premium valuation, leaving limited room for execution disappointments. Reported insider activity also showed company executives selling shares without recent purchases. Fortinet Stock Seems Stretched

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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