Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Sets New 12-Month High - Here's What Happened

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $172.20 and last traded at $170.6650, with a volume of 27668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $168.29.

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Key Headlines Impacting Fortinet

Here are the key news stories impacting Fortinet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks added FTNT to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list. The upgrade may support investor sentiment by highlighting Fortinet’s earnings momentum and prospects for continued outperformance. New Strong Buy Stocks for August 5th

The upgrade may support investor sentiment by highlighting Fortinet’s earnings momentum and prospects for continued outperformance. Positive Sentiment: Fortinet’s latest results and guidance remain the key bullish catalyst. Second-quarter revenue reached approximately $2.05 billion, up 25.6% year over year, while earnings of $0.90 per share exceeded the $0.75 consensus estimate. Management raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $8.02 billion-$8.18 billion and forecast third-quarter revenue of $2.01 billion-$2.10 billion. Fortinet Is Up After Raising 2026 Revenue Guidance

Second-quarter revenue reached approximately $2.05 billion, up 25.6% year over year, while earnings of $0.90 per share exceeded the $0.75 consensus estimate. Management raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $8.02 billion-$8.18 billion and forecast third-quarter revenue of $2.01 billion-$2.10 billion. Positive Sentiment: New AI-oriented products add a potential growth driver. The FortiGate 1200G series and FortiSASE Outpost target high-performance, hybrid-cloud and sovereignty-sensitive security deployments, positioning Fortinet to benefit from rising AI-related cybersecurity demand.

The FortiGate 1200G series and FortiSASE Outpost target high-performance, hybrid-cloud and sovereignty-sensitive security deployments, positioning Fortinet to benefit from rising AI-related cybersecurity demand. Positive Sentiment: Growth-investor commentary is favorable. Zacks describes FTNT as a top-ranked growth stock, citing above-average financial growth and improving international revenue trends. Why Growth Investors Should Buy Fortinet Now

Zacks describes FTNT as a top-ranked growth stock, citing above-average financial growth and improving international revenue trends. Neutral Sentiment: Recent insider selling appears administrative. CEO Ken Xie sold $26.3 million of stock and VP Michael Xie sold approximately $507,600. Both transactions were conducted under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover taxes on vested equity awards, and represented only small reductions in their holdings.

CEO Ken Xie sold $26.3 million of stock and VP Michael Xie sold approximately $507,600. Both transactions were conducted under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover taxes on vested equity awards, and represented only small reductions in their holdings. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and analyst caution could limit further gains. Baird reaffirmed a Hold rating and $165 price target, citing margin and balance-sheet risks. FTNT is trading near its 52-week high at a relatively elevated earnings multiple, while the broader analyst consensus remains Hold with a target below the current level. Fortinet Margin and Balance-Sheet Risks Cap Upside

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank lowered Fortinet from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $150.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $125.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company's 50 day moving average price is $151.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.55.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Fortinet had a return on equity of 191.54% and a net margin of 28.17%.The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.410-3.470 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.63, for a total transaction of $507,568.23. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,918,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,613,022,886.80. This represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 161,482 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $26,266,662.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,972,372 shares in the company, valued at $8,616,486,029.52. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last quarter, insiders sold 475,157 shares of company stock worth $69,480,964. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,660,558 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,493,860,000 after buying an additional 477,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,152,917,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,504,597 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,151,810,000 after acquiring an additional 893,190 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fortinet by 45.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,506,173 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $940,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Fortinet by 17.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,816,519 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $909,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,337 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

Further Reading

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