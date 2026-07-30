Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.12.

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Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GUTS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fractyl Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fractyl Health from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Fractyl Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fractyl Health in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

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Fractyl Health Price Performance

NASDAQ GUTS opened at $0.69 on Thursday. Fractyl Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.44. The stock's 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The firm has a market cap of $109.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. On average, analysts anticipate that Fractyl Health will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fractyl Health

In other news, Director Ian Sheffield purchased 35,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 35,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,550. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bradley purchased 68,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.73 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 84,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at $61,774.06. The trade was a 424.66% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 171,493 shares of company stock worth $127,150 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.52% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fractyl Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fractyl Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fractyl Health during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fractyl Health during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fractyl Health by 84.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fractyl Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Fractyl Health Company Profile

Fractyl Health, Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive, endoscopic therapies for metabolic diseases. Headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Fractyl is advancing treatments that target the underlying physiology of conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obesity and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by modifying the duodenal mucosa to improve metabolic control.

The company's lead product, Revita® Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing (Revita DMR), employs a catheter-based hydrothermal ablation technique to remodel the lining of the upper small intestine.

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