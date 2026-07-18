Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FMCC shares. BTIG Research lowered Freddie Mac from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Freddie Mac in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Freddie Mac from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th.

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Freddie Mac Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of FMCC opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. Freddie Mac has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Freddie Mac had a negative return on equity of 65.39% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freddie Mac will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freddie Mac Company Profile

Freddie Mac OTCMKTS: FMCC, officially the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered by Congress in 1970 to enhance liquidity and stability in the U.S. housing finance system. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the company operates under the supervision of the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) and carries a congressional mandate to support affordable, sustainable homeownership and rental housing markets nationwide.

The company's primary business activities involve purchasing mortgage loans from approved lenders, pooling them into mortgage-backed securities (MBS), and guaranteeing the timely payment of principal and interest to investors.

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