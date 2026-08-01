FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

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Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded FuelCell Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded FuelCell Energy from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FuelCell Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCEL

FuelCell Energy Stock Performance

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $21.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company's 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.05). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 132.41%.The business had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shankar Achanta sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $71,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,162.78. This trade represents a 48.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FuelCell Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,351 shares of the energy company's stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,012 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in FuelCell Energy by 1,316.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,618 shares of the energy company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in FuelCell Energy by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 37,519 shares of the energy company's stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company's stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc NASDAQ: FCEL is a publicly traded company that designs, manufactures and operates turnkey molten carbonate fuel cell power plants. These stationary, on-site energy solutions generate electricity and heat through an electrochemical process that combines natural gas or biogas with oxygen, producing power with lower greenhouse gas emissions than traditional fossil fuel-based generation. The company’s fuel cell technology is engineered for continuous, baseload operation and can be integrated into microgrid architectures and industrial power systems to provide reliable, around-the-clock energy.

The company’s core product suite, marketed under the SureSource brand, encompasses both power generation and integrated carbon capture or hydrogen production capabilities.

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