Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

FLGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,688 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $30,198.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 990,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,717,790.86. The trade was a 0.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 2,146 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $38,391.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 367,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,576,453.45. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 5,980 shares of company stock worth $106,360 over the last three months. 36.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Fulgent Genetics

Here are the key news stories impacting Fulgent Genetics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 4.4% year over year to $85.4 million, supported by Fulgent’s laboratory services and therapeutic development businesses. The company also reported approximately $6.9 million in government award payments over the past year, primarily related to genetic testing services for the Veterans Health Administration. Fulgent Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 4.4% year over year to $85.4 million, supported by Fulgent’s laboratory services and therapeutic development businesses. The company also reported approximately $6.9 million in government award payments over the past year, primarily related to genetic testing services for the Veterans Health Administration. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional positioning was mixed in the latest reported quarter, with 68 investors adding FLGT shares and 92 reducing holdings. Recent government contracts and portfolio changes may provide longer-term signals but are less important to the immediate earnings reaction. Fulgent Genetics Q2 2026 Earnings

Institutional positioning was mixed in the latest reported quarter, with 68 investors adding FLGT shares and 92 reducing holdings. Recent government contracts and portfolio changes may provide longer-term signals but are less important to the immediate earnings reaction. Negative Sentiment: Fulgent reported a non-GAAP loss of $0.58 per share, versus the $0.46 loss analysts expected, while revenue of $85.4 million missed the $94.0 million consensus estimate. On a GAAP basis, the net loss was $29.5 million, or $1.05 per share, compared with a profit a year earlier. Fulgent Genetics Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

Fulgent reported a non-GAAP loss of $0.58 per share, versus the $0.46 loss analysts expected, while revenue of $85.4 million missed the $94.0 million consensus estimate. On a GAAP basis, the net loss was $29.5 million, or $1.05 per share, compared with a profit a year earlier. Negative Sentiment: Profitability and cash generation deteriorated: gross profit fell to $25.7 million, operating loss widened to $36.1 million, operating cash flow was negative $23.8 million, and cash and equivalents declined to $26.3 million. Fulgent Genetics Q2 2026 Earnings

Profitability and cash generation deteriorated: gross profit fell to $25.7 million, operating loss widened to $36.1 million, operating cash flow was negative $23.8 million, and cash and equivalents declined to $26.3 million. Negative Sentiment: Management lowered fiscal 2026 guidance to revenue of $330 million-$340 million, below the $351.2 million consensus, and EPS of negative $2.35 to negative $2.22, worse than the expected negative $1.82. The weaker outlook reinforces concerns about sustained losses and margin pressure. Fulgent Genetics Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $16.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. Fulgent Genetics has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $470.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $85.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. Fulgent Genetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.350--2.220 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc NASDAQ: FLGT is a California-based company specializing in high-complexity genetic testing and diagnostic services. Operating from its headquarters in Temple City, Fulgent leverages next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies and advanced bioinformatics to deliver a broad range of clinical and research assays. The company's infrastructure includes CAP- and CLIA-certified laboratories, enabling it to process large volumes of samples with rapid turnaround times.

Fulgent's product portfolio encompasses hereditary cancer panels, rare disease and neuromuscular disorder testing, pharmacogenomic screenings, non-invasive prenatal tests, and infectious disease assays including COVID-19 diagnostics.

Further Reading

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