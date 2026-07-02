FY2026 Earnings Forecast for JPM Issued By Erste Group Bank

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank boosted their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $22.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $22.25. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current full-year earnings is $22.75 per share.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS.

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A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JPM. HSBC raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Autonomous Res decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $332.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $340.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $333.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.52 and a 200 day moving average of $308.82. The firm has a market cap of $894.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $279.10 and a one year high of $343.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,396,496,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,660,460 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $19,314,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941,351 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,794,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796,814 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at $696,885,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $728,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,800 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.73, for a total value of $1,808,100.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 40,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,547,031.53. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,835. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.74%.

Key JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $22.36 from $22.25, adding to the view that the bank can continue delivering solid earnings growth. Article Title

Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $22.36 from $22.25, adding to the view that the bank can continue delivering solid earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group also lifted FY2027 EPS estimates, signaling continued confidence in JPMorgan’s longer-term profit outlook. Article Title

Erste Group also lifted FY2027 EPS estimates, signaling continued confidence in JPMorgan’s longer-term profit outlook. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan was upgraded to Buy by Zacks, which pointed to strong earnings momentum and a favorable setup into the next earnings release. Article Title

JPMorgan was upgraded to by Zacks, which pointed to strong earnings momentum and a favorable setup into the next earnings release. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recently announced $50 billion buyback is reinforcing investor confidence in capital returns and supporting the stock’s valuation. Article Title

The company’s recently announced is reinforcing investor confidence in capital returns and supporting the stock’s valuation. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is also drawing attention for its public stance on crypto regulation, backing clearer rules while warning about shadow-banking risks; this is more of a policy and reputation issue than an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

JPMorgan is also drawing attention for its public stance on crypto regulation, backing clearer rules while warning about shadow-banking risks; this is more of a policy and reputation issue than an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and preview pieces ahead of the July 14 earnings report are keeping JPM in focus, but they mainly reflect expectations rather than new operating data. Article Title

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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