FY2026 EPS Estimates for Tesla Boosted by Erste Group Bank

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) - Erste Group Bank upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tesla in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst S. Lingnau now expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.11. Erste Group Bank currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tesla's current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TSLA. Glj Research reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $408.07.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Stock Down 0.9%

TSLA stock opened at $391.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.77, a P/E/G ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla has a twelve month low of $297.82 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $410.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in Tesla by 66.7% in the first quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 75 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s recent delivery update showed stronger-than-expected vehicle shipments, which could support revenue if margins hold up in the upcoming quarterly report.

Tesla’s recent delivery update showed stronger-than-expected vehicle shipments, which could support revenue if margins hold up in the upcoming quarterly report. Positive Sentiment: Tightening global emissions standards may continue to favor EV adoption over time, supporting Tesla’s long-term growth case. Article Title

Tightening global emissions standards may continue to favor EV adoption over time, supporting Tesla’s long-term growth case. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are closely watching Tesla’s July 22 earnings call for updates on robotaxis, Optimus, AI spending, and Elon Musk’s outlook, with expectations high and the stock vulnerable to any disappointment.

Investors are closely watching Tesla’s July 22 earnings call for updates on robotaxis, Optimus, AI spending, and Elon Musk’s outlook, with expectations high and the stock vulnerable to any disappointment. Neutral Sentiment: Retail interest remains strong, but some analysts say Tesla’s premium valuation means the stock still needs a lot of execution to justify its price.

Retail interest remains strong, but some analysts say Tesla’s premium valuation means the stock still needs a lot of execution to justify its price. Negative Sentiment: Reports that a potential SpaceX takeover of Tesla may be difficult to finance have added to skepticism and contributed to weakness in the share price. Article Title

Reports that a potential SpaceX takeover of Tesla may be difficult to finance have added to skepticism and contributed to weakness in the share price. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and safety headlines, including a denied petition over a headlight recall issue and ongoing scrutiny around Full Self-Driving, are weighing on sentiment.

Regulatory and safety headlines, including a denied petition over a headlight recall issue and ongoing scrutiny around Full Self-Driving, are weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Competition from rivals such as BYD and XPeng is intensifying, especially in charging and autonomy, which may pressure Tesla’s growth narrative.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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