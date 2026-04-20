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FY2026 EPS Forecast for Marti Technologies Cut by Analyst

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026

Key Points

  • Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O'neill cut Marti Technologies' FY2026 EPS forecast to ($0.19) from ($0.18) in a report issued April 16.
  • Other analysts adjusted targets — Cantor Fitzgerald cut its price target to $2.15 (from $3.00) while Roth MKM set a $4.00 objective — and the consensus rating is Buy with an average target of $3.08.
  • Shares opened at $2.20 with a 50‑day SMA of $2.06 and 200‑day SMA of $2.30 (12‑month range $1.97–$3.70), and the company’s most recent quarter showed EPS of ($0.14) on $12.46 million in revenue.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Marti Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MRT - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Marti Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, April 16th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O'neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MRT. Roth Mkm set a $4.00 price objective on Marti Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Marti Technologies from $3.00 to $2.15 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Marti Technologies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $3.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on MRT

Marti Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MRT opened at $2.20 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. Marti Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Marti Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.46 million for the quarter.

About Marti Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Marti Technologies Inc is a mobility app, offering multiple transportation services to its riders. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle, and taxi drivers, and operates a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters. All of Marti's offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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