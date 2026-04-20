FY2026 EPS Forecast for Marti Technologies Cut by Analyst

Marti Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MRT - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research dropped their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Marti Technologies in a report issued on Thursday, April 16th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O'neill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MRT. Roth Mkm set a $4.00 price objective on Marti Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Marti Technologies from $3.00 to $2.15 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Marti Technologies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $3.08.

Get Marti Technologies alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Research Report on MRT

Marti Technologies Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MRT opened at $2.20 on Monday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. Marti Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $3.70.

Marti Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:MRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.46 million for the quarter.

About Marti Technologies

Marti Technologies Inc is a mobility app, offering multiple transportation services to its riders. Marti operates a ride-hailing service that matches riders with car, motorcycle, and taxi drivers, and operates a large fleet of rental e-mopeds, e-bikes, and e-scooters. All of Marti's offerings are serviced by proprietary software systems and IoT infrastructure.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marti Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marti Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Marti Technologies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here