FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Methanex Issued By Scotiabank

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH - Free Report) TSE: MX - Equities researchers at Scotiabank lifted their FY2027 earnings estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $5.81 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.80. Scotiabank currently has a "Outperform" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex's current full-year earnings is $8.18 per share.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH - Get Free Report) TSE: MX last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Methanex had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The company had revenue of $957.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

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Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Methanex from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Methanex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Methanex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a "neutral" rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $70.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $68.78.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MEOH

Methanex Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of MEOH opened at $53.18 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $55.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.53 and a beta of 0.60. Methanex has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Methanex's dividend payout ratio is currently -151.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Methanex by 546.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $10,710,000 after acquiring an additional 227,723 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $26,875,000 after purchasing an additional 99,210 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Methanex by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 932,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $37,020,000 after purchasing an additional 242,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,051 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $108,917,000 after purchasing an additional 336,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Methanex

Here are the key news stories impacting Methanex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Methanex announced a quarterly dividend of US$0.185 per share , payable September 30 to shareholders of record on September 16. The payout signals management confidence in cash flow and adds to the stock’s income appeal. Article Title

Methanex announced a quarterly dividend of , payable September 30 to shareholders of record on September 16. The payout signals management confidence in cash flow and adds to the stock’s income appeal. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank reiterated an Outperform rating and set an $80 price target , with analysts expecting Q2 2026 EPS of $3.78 . That suggests Street confidence in near-term earnings power. Article Title

Scotiabank reiterated an rating and set an , with analysts expecting Q2 2026 EPS of . That suggests Street confidence in near-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: Additional coverage from other outlets also highlighted the dividend announcement, reinforcing the same theme rather than adding new fundamental information. Article Title

Additional coverage from other outlets also highlighted the dividend announcement, reinforcing the same theme rather than adding new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: Reports that Methanex shut down its Titan plant raise concerns about near-term production disruption or maintenance-related downtime, which could pressure operating results if prolonged. Article Title

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world's largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company's core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

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