FY2027 EPS Estimates for Oracle Raised by Erste Group Bank

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) - Analysts at Erste Group Bank increased their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Oracle in a research report issued on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now forecasts that the enterprise software provider will post earnings per share of $6.49 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.33. The consensus estimate for Oracle's current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

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Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $143.20 on Thursday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $134.57 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $412.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.72. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $187.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.93.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 25.37%.The business had revenue of $19.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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