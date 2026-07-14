Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Shares Down 5.4% - What's Next?

Galp Energia SGPS SA (OTCMKTS:GLPEY - Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. 7,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 110,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia SGPS from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. HSBC lowered Galp Energia SGPS from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Galp Energia SGPS from an "overweight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Galp Energia SGPS from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on GLPEY

Galp Energia SGPS Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75.

Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.73 billion. Galp Energia SGPS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galp Energia SGPS SA will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Galp Energia SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia SGPS is an integrated energy company headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal, with core operations spanning upstream exploration and production, midstream refining, and downstream distribution and marketing. In its upstream segment, the company explores and produces oil and natural gas in regions such as Brazil's pre-salt basins, African offshore blocks in Angola and Mozambique, and domestic wells in Portugal. Its midstream activities include refining crude oil at the Sines facility and operating a network of pipelines, while downstream operations involve the distribution and retail sale of petroleum products through the Galp-branded service station network across the Iberian Peninsula.

In addition to its traditional oil and gas business, Galp has expanded into power generation and renewable energy.

Further Reading

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