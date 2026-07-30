GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Up 1.3% - Time to Buy?

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $356.62 and last traded at $355.2130. 3,183,607 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 5,508,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $350.63.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $390.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on GE

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.3%

The stock has a market cap of $368.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company's 50-day moving average price is $345.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.42.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The firm's revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total transaction of $2,863,636.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,309,770.86. The trade was a 28.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Aerospace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 76,867 shares of the company's stock worth $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Dara Capital US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,527,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,142 shares of the company's stock worth $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 892.6% in the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 49,788 shares of the company's stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 44,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 37.1% in the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 70,535 shares of the company's stock worth $20,016,000 after buying an additional 19,105 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

Further Reading

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