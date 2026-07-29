GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Trading Down 3.5% After Insider Selling

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $348.84 and last traded at $350.9380. 3,704,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 5,524,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $363.59.

Specifically, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.71, for a total value of $2,863,636.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,309,770.86. This represents a 28.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $430.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $421.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $390.59.

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GE Aerospace News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong engine and aftermarket demand remains a key support. Analysts expect a robust commercial engine market to benefit GE Aerospace’s engine, services, and aftermarket businesses. The company’s approximately $210 billion backlog also provides significant long-term revenue visibility. GE Aerospace backlog article

Analysts expect a robust commercial engine market to benefit GE Aerospace’s engine, services, and aftermarket businesses. The company’s approximately $210 billion backlog also provides significant long-term revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Commercial positioning in the Middle East is improving. GE Aerospace highlighted flight-performance milestones, durability enhancements, and technology updates supporting Middle Eastern carriers. The developments reinforce customer relationships and product competitiveness, although no major new contract was announced. GE Aerospace showcases the future of flight

GE Aerospace highlighted flight-performance milestones, durability enhancements, and technology updates supporting Middle Eastern carriers. The developments reinforce customer relationships and product competitiveness, although no major new contract was announced. Neutral Sentiment: Sector-performance comparisons provide limited new information. A market review compares GE Aerospace with Heico and the broader aerospace group, but the available report does not identify a specific new catalyst or fundamental change for GE. Aerospace stock performance comparison

A market review compares GE Aerospace with Heico and the broader aerospace group, but the available report does not identify a specific new catalyst or fundamental change for GE. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns are limiting enthusiasm. GE Aerospace trades at a substantial premium because investors expect recurring, resilient revenue from engine services. However, commentary notes that much of the company’s future execution is already reflected in the share price, leaving less room for disappointment. GE Aerospace valuation article

GE Aerospace trades at a substantial premium because investors expect recurring, resilient revenue from engine services. However, commentary notes that much of the company’s future execution is already reflected in the share price, leaving less room for disappointment. Negative Sentiment: Executive stock sales add a near-term confidence concern. Senior Vice President Mohamed Ali sold 8,096 shares for approximately $2.86 million at an average price of $353.71, reducing his direct ownership by 28.15%. The sale is not necessarily a fundamental warning, but it can pressure sentiment when the stock is valued richly. GE Aerospace executive stock sale

GE Aerospace Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.17.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.14%.

Institutional Trading of GE Aerospace

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 28.9% during the second quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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