GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.7273.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rodney F. Hochman acquired 1,618 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.03 per share, with a total value of $100,364.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,364.54. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.01 per share, for a total transaction of $63,010.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $863,363.02. This trade represents a 7.87% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 12,618 shares of company stock valued at $805,175 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE HealthCare Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEHC. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting GE HealthCare Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting GE HealthCare Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Better-than-expected earnings and raised guidance: GE HealthCare reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, exceeding the $1.04 consensus estimate, while revenue of $5.30 billion also topped expectations. Revenue increased 5.8% year over year, and management raised its full-year EPS outlook. GE HealthCare Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

GE HealthCare reported adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, exceeding the $1.04 consensus estimate, while revenue of $5.30 billion also topped expectations. Revenue increased 5.8% year over year, and management raised its full-year EPS outlook. Positive Sentiment: Record backlog and solid demand: Strong orders growth and a record backlog support expectations for future revenue growth and helped reinforce the bullish case for GEHC. Analysts highlighted the backlog as evidence of durable demand for the company’s medical technology and imaging products. GE HealthCare Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Strong orders growth and a record backlog support expectations for future revenue growth and helped reinforce the bullish case for GEHC. Analysts highlighted the backlog as evidence of durable demand for the company’s medical technology and imaging products. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support increased: Wells Fargo raised its price target from $75 to $85 and maintained an “overweight” rating. BTIG Research also forecast substantial appreciation, providing additional support for the shares. Wells Fargo Raises GE HealthCare Price Target

Wells Fargo raised its price target from $75 to $85 and maintained an “overweight” rating. BTIG Research also forecast substantial appreciation, providing additional support for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Execution remains a key issue: Some analysis described demand as strong but execution as weaker, suggesting investors will watch margins, delivery performance and the company’s ability to convert its backlog into sustained earnings growth. GE HealthCare Strong Demand, Weak Execution

Some analysis described demand as strong but execution as weaker, suggesting investors will watch margins, delivery performance and the company’s ability to convert its backlog into sustained earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigations create legal uncertainty: Multiple law firms announced or continued investigations into possible securities-law violations and solicited investors who lost money. These announcements do not establish wrongdoing, but they may weigh on sentiment and raise potential litigation concerns. GEHC Securities Fraud Investigation

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $64.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.55. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.75 and a 52 week high of $89.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE HealthCare Technologies's payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies NASDAQ: GEHC is a global medical technology and diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for healthcare providers. Its portfolio centers on diagnostic imaging systems, including MRI, CT, PET and X-ray modalities, as well as ultrasound equipment. The company also supplies patient monitoring and anesthesia delivery systems, interventional and surgical imaging solutions, and molecular imaging technologies used in both clinical care and research settings.

In addition to hardware, GE HealthCare offers software, analytics and lifecycle services aimed at improving clinical workflows and equipment uptime.

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