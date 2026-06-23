GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Down 8.1% - What's Next?

Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,034.00 and last traded at $1,036.75. Approximately 3,690,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 2,791,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,127.59.

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Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research cut GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,350.00 to $1,210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,089.88.

View Our Latest Report on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Down 8.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,025.92 and its 200 day moving average is $853.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.24.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 110,973.4% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 34,858,156 shares of the company's stock worth $2,278,224,000 after acquiring an additional 34,826,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in GE Vernova by 5,171.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock worth $1,603,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1,907.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock worth $1,325,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,792 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 2,802.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,608,714 shares of the company's stock worth $1,051,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,295 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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