Genasys (GNSS) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Genasys to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $15.4670 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. Genasys had a negative return on equity of 314.53% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. On average, analysts expect Genasys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Genasys Stock Performance

Shares of GNSS stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $78.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNSS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Genasys from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Genasys in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Genasys to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $3.00 price target on Genasys in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genasys presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GNSS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genasys

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNSS. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 76.6% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 183,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 79,493 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Genasys by 398.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 51,127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genasys by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,815 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Genasys by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,618 shares of the company's stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 54,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Genasys by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 51,516 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 32,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.04% of the company's stock.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc NASDAQ: GNSS specializes in mission-critical communications and emergency mass notification solutions designed to keep organizations and communities connected during high-stress events. The company's core offerings include a multi-channel alerting platform that integrates SMS, email, voice, sirens, public address systems and social media outlets. By combining hardware and cloud-based software, Genasys delivers robust, scalable systems that can push targeted warnings and status updates to millions of recipients in seconds.

In addition to its flagship Smart Mass Notification System, Genasys provides hardened private LTE networks, satellite communications terminals and interoperable radio systems tailored for government agencies, defense customers, utilities, energy producers and remote industrial operations.

Further Reading

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