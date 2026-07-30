General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.4091.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Motors from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

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General Motors Price Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. General Motors has a twelve month low of $51.69 and a twelve month high of $91.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.95.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.38. General Motors had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $48.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM’s second-quarter earnings of $3.57 per share exceeded the $3.19 consensus estimate, while revenue of $48.03 billion also topped expectations and increased 1.9% year over year. The results support the company’s 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14. GM vs. Ford Stock: Which Auto Giant Is the Better Buy After Q2 Earnings?

GM’s second-quarter earnings of $3.57 per share exceeded the $3.19 consensus estimate, while revenue of $48.03 billion also topped expectations and increased 1.9% year over year. The results support the company’s 2026 EPS guidance of $12 to $14. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its GM EPS forecasts to $13.40 for 2026 and $14.99 for 2027, above its previous estimates. Tigress Financial also lifted its price target to $130 and maintained a strong-buy rating, providing additional bullish analyst momentum.

Erste Group raised its GM EPS forecasts to $13.40 for 2026 and $14.99 for 2027, above its previous estimates. Tigress Financial also lifted its price target to $130 and maintained a strong-buy rating, providing additional bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: GM was highlighted as a value and momentum candidate, with analysts pointing to earnings growth, cash-flow strength and potential benefits as one-time restructuring costs fade. GM also remains Canada’s EV sales leader, with first-half EV sales up 33.4% year over year. 4 Value Stocks Investors Should Buy in the Second Half of 2026

GM was highlighted as a value and momentum candidate, with analysts pointing to earnings growth, cash-flow strength and potential benefits as one-time restructuring costs fade. GM also remains Canada’s EV sales leader, with first-half EV sales up 33.4% year over year. Positive Sentiment: GM’s investment in a Missouri assembly plant and use of AI agents in its autonomous-driving engineering operations could improve manufacturing capacity and development productivity over time. GM redesigned its engineering workflows around AI agents

GM’s investment in a Missouri assembly plant and use of AI agents in its autonomous-driving engineering operations could improve manufacturing capacity and development productivity over time. Neutral Sentiment: GM’s shares are near a 52-week high, prompting debate over whether the recent rally can continue. The elevated valuation could attract profit-taking even as improving earnings estimates support the bull case. General Motors Hits Fresh High

GM’s shares are near a 52-week high, prompting debate over whether the recent rally can continue. The elevated valuation could attract profit-taking even as improving earnings estimates support the bull case. Negative Sentiment: CEO Mary Barra, President Mark Reuss, EVP Rory Harvey and CAO Christopher Hatto collectively sold substantial amounts of GM stock under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. Although the transactions were scheduled and the executives retain shares, the concentration of sales may weigh on sentiment.

CEO Mary Barra, President Mark Reuss, EVP Rory Harvey and CAO Christopher Hatto collectively sold substantial amounts of GM stock under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans. Although the transactions were scheduled and the executives retain shares, the concentration of sales may weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Reports claim tariffs could cost GM as much as $3.5 billion, contradicting political claims that import taxes are helping the automaker. Investors may also remain concerned about reports of defective engines and related quality liabilities. Tariffs have saved General Motors

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $6,599,591.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,862,007.38. This represents a 63.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 71,079 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $6,394,977.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 92,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,303,601.21. The trade was a 43.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,207,053 shares of company stock worth $103,225,825. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $918,724,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in General Motors by 81.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $640,659,000 after buying an additional 5,830,050 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,380,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 348.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,549,170 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $216,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,695 shares during the period. Finally, SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $171,892,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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