Genpact (NYSE:G) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $39.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Genpact traded as low as $31.14 and last traded at $31.3160, with a volume of 4159370 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.56.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on G. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genpact from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Genpact from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.29.

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Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 2,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $114,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 525,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,404,535.39. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Genpact

Here are the key news stories impacting Genpact this week:

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company's stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.61.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 11.04%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.970 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Genpact's dividend payout ratio is 23.01%.

About Genpact

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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