Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.8571.

Several analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Genuine Parts alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GPC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPC. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 213.0% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 6,225.0% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 253 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 3.5%

GPC opened at $128.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.32 and a 200-day moving average of $115.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.99 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $151.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.59%. Genuine Parts's revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Genuine Parts, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Genuine Parts wasn't on the list.

While Genuine Parts currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here