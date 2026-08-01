Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROCK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joseph A. Lovechio purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $34,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,390 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $463,561.80. The trade was a 8.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William T. Bosway purchased 19,735 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.44 per share, with a total value of $738,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 250,320 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,371,980.80. This represents a 8.56% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,135 shares of company stock worth $823,380. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gibraltar Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 498 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 510 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Down 1.4%

Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.55. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $75.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). Gibraltar Industries had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $356.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $350.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc NASDAQ: ROCK is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

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