Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th.

Gladstone Land has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

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Gladstone Land Price Performance

Shares of LAND opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $446.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.74 and a beta of 1.23. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $41.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 15.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corporation NASDAQ: LAND is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition and ownership of farmland in the United States. Established in 2013 and headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on purchasing high-quality agricultural properties and leasing them to farmers under long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements. This model provides tenants with operational flexibility while generating stable, recurring rental income for investors.

The company's portfolio spans several key agricultural regions across the country, including California, the Midwest, and parts of the Southeast.

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