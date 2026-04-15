Gladstone Land Corporation Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd.

Gladstone Land has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a payout ratio of -114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.8%.

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Gladstone Land Price Performance

LAND stock opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $446.87 million, a P/E ratio of -88.74 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 15.31%.The company had revenue of $41.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAND. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Gladstone Land from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.00.

View Our Latest Report on LAND

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corporation NASDAQ: LAND is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition and ownership of farmland in the United States. Established in 2013 and headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on purchasing high-quality agricultural properties and leasing them to farmers under long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements. This model provides tenants with operational flexibility while generating stable, recurring rental income for investors.

The company's portfolio spans several key agricultural regions across the country, including California, the Midwest, and parts of the Southeast.

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