Gladstone Land (LAND) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of ($0.2633) per share and revenue of $12.2830 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.20 million. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Land to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Gladstone Land Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAND traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.04. 272,948 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,369. Gladstone Land has a 12 month low of $7.92 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $0.0467 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Gladstone Land's dividend payout ratio is -91.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LAND shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Gladstone Land from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Lucid Cap Mkts upgraded Gladstone Land from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gladstone Land

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,451 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 332,271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 65,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company's stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corporation NASDAQ: LAND is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition and ownership of farmland in the United States. Established in 2013 and headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on purchasing high-quality agricultural properties and leasing them to farmers under long‐term, triple‐net lease agreements. This model provides tenants with operational flexibility while generating stable, recurring rental income for investors.

The company's portfolio spans several key agricultural regions across the country, including California, the Midwest, and parts of the Southeast.

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