GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Price Up 5.7% - Time to Buy?

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 102 and last traded at GBX 98.60. Approximately 26,682,266 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 793% from the average daily volume of 2,987,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.30.

Get GlobalData alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on DATA. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of GlobalData in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 170 target price on shares of GlobalData in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 195.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DATA

GlobalData Price Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 99.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.52. The stock has a market cap of £694.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.46.

GlobalData (LON:DATA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported GBX 7.30 EPS for the quarter. GlobalData had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 9.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GlobalData Plc will post 9.6687774 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData operates an intelligence platform that empowers leaders to act decisively in a world of complexity and change. By uniting proprietary data, human expertise, and purpose-built AI into a single, connected platform, we help organizations see what's coming, move faster, and lead with confidence. Our solutions are used by over 5,000 organizations across the world's largest industries, delivering tailored intelligence that supports strategic planning, innovation, risk management, and sustainable growth. Strategic Priorities GlobalData's four strategic priorities are: Customer Obsession, World Class Product, Sales Excellence and Operational Agility.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GlobalData, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GlobalData wasn't on the list.

While GlobalData currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here